Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST

    OUT! Ravindra Jadeja removes Khary Pierre for 21. Caught! No. 9 goes down now. Flighted ball on middle, Pierre goes for slog sweep but the timing is not there. It goes as far as Kohli at deep mid-wicket who takes the catch easily to end this frustrating stand. West Indies 261/9 in 41 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    First-time occurrence in ODI cricket history!

  • 8:56 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Updates: SIX! Hammered! Short one from Jadeja on the middle, Paul backs away and deposits it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. West Indies 251/8 in 39 overs, need 137 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for West Indies. Another one which has gone over Pant’s head. Another bumper from Thakur, this one is on middle, Pierre looks to pull once again, it takes the top edge and flies over leaping Pant. WI 243/8 in 37.4 overs vs IND (387/5)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    SIX! Powerful hit. Full and in the arch for Keemo Paul, he sits down and mows it over deep mid-wicket. West Indies 235/8 in 36.3 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    FOUR! Slammed through point. Pierre is off the mark in ODIs and this game. A full ball outside off, Pierre slams drills this one through backward point for a boundary. West Indies 217/8 in 34 overs, need 171 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Simply sensational from Kuldeep, what a performance by the young ‘chinaman’!

  • 8:41 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Caught at slip and it’s second ODI hat-trick for Kuldeep Yadav. First Indian to have two ODI hat-tricks. What a over this has been turning out for the Indians. A full ball outside off, Joseph goes for the drive. It catches the outside edge and goes low towards Jadhav at second slip. He gobbles it nicely just above the turf. Kuldeep celebrates. West Indies 210/8 in 33 overs, need 178 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    OUT! Two in two for Kuldeep and West Indies are crashing. This was always on the cards though. Brilliant from Kuldeep to beat Holder with this flighted ball outside off. Holder goes for the drive but misses as the ball spins away. Pant, behind the wicket, collects the ball and whips the bails off in a jiffy. He along with Kuldeep celebrate as the umpire signals for the third umpire. Holder though is walking off. Here comes the replays, yes, keep walking Holder as the replays confirm that his back leg is in the air. WI 210/7 in 32.5 overs vs IND (387/5)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Shai Hope for 78. What a splendid take from the skipper and no third consecutive ODI ton for Hope. He has gobbled it right at the edge at deep mid-wicket. Full and on middle, Hope goes for the slog sweep and connects. It seems like it will go sailing over but Kohli at the edge of the boundary at deep mid-wicket takes a nicely judged catch and keeps himself inside the ropes. Brilliant work. WI 210/6 in 32.4 overs vs IND (387/5)

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs WI 2nd ODI Vizag

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Match Score from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope starred with the bat as they helped West Indies seal an emphatic win and a 1-0 series lead in the 3-match series on Sunday. Chasing 288, West Indies lost opener Sunil Ambirs early. However, a 218-run stand — West Indies’ 2nd highest partnership vs India in ODIs — between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope made sure the visitors eased to what looked like a stiff target.

It was also the highest successful chase in ODI cricket by any team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hetmyer was the star of the day for West Indies as the left-handed batsman mixed aggression with a bit of caution as he dominated the Indian attack that looked ordinary on Sunday. Hetmyer got his 5th ODI hundred — his 2nd against India as West Indies completed the chase in just 47.5 overs.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Vizag

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam


IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King