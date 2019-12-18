Live Updates

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Fifty for Hope, 15th in ODIs. Second in a row. Short and wide outside off, Hope cuts it through point for a single. There was a chance for the second but Hope slipped there, so, just a single. But he needs to continue batting and need support from the other end too. West Indies 98/3 in 21 overs, need 290 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    India firmly on top at the moment!

  • 7:09 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Ravindra Jadeja removes Roston Chase for 4. TIMBER! That is a gem of a delivery from Jadeja to get the better of Chase! A dream delivery for a left-arm spinner against a right-hander. Just unplayable. Also, it is so difficult to adjust to the turn on the pace at which Jadeja is bowling. This is flatter and around the middle, Chase goes back and looks to defend but the ball grips and turns away. It goes past the outside edge and hits the stumps behind. West Indies slip further. West Indies 86/3 in 16 overs, need 302 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 7:02 PM IST

    OUT! RUN-OUT! Brilliant, brilliant from Iyer! Wow! That is splendid work in the deep from the fielder. He saves two important runs and then throws. Outstanding. Take a bow young man. Did it with the bat early on and now with the ball. Jadeja bowls a short ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts it through point. It seems a certain boundary but Iyer from cover-point hares after it. He does not give up, slides and pushes it back in just before the ball crosses the ropes. The batters take two by then. They go for the third. Iyer gets back to his feet quickly, comes back into the field, picks the ball up and throws it to the bowler. Jadeja collects it and dislodges the bails at his end. Hetmyer is well short. Huge wicket this, we saw in the last game how destructive Hetmyer can be. West Indies in big trouble now. West Indies 73/2 in 13.1 overs, need 315 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 6:57 PM IST

    SIX! Brilliant shot by Shai Hope, splendid hit over long-on! Slightly shorter in length and on off from Thakur, Hope powers it over mid-on and it carries over the long-on fence. A welcome biggie. West Indies 69/1 in 12.4 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: OUT! Shardul Thakur removes Evin Lewis for 30. Lewis departs! Shardul rolls his wrists and bangs it short around off, Lewis goes for the pull but gets a top edge. There’s a lot of height but no distance. It goes towards deep square leg where Iyer settles himself and takes the catch easily. West Indies 61/1 in 11 overs, need 327 runs to win vs India (387/5)

  • 6:45 PM IST

    EDGY FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Lewis throws his bat to drive but it takes the outside edge and flies to the third man fence.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    FOUR! The fielder dives over the ball and a welcome boundary for the West Indies. It releases the pressure that was building. Fuller and around off, Lewis drives it square on the offside. Jadhav at cover-point dives over the ball and a boundary results. WI 52/0 in 8.5 overs, need 336 runs to win vs IND (387/5)

  • 6:28 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Updates: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries spoil the hard work of the first four balls. Nice and fine! On the pads, it is a slower one. Hope shuffles right across and works it fine on the leg side for a boundary. Excellent over for the Windies. West Indies 41/0 in 7 overs vs India (387/5)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    The only thing to ‘cheer about’ for West Indies so far in the match!

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Vizag

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam


IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King