LIVE Cricket Score IND vs WI 2nd ODI Vizag

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Match Score from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope starred with the bat as they helped West Indies seal an emphatic win and a 1-0 series lead in the 3-match series on Sunday. Chasing 288, West Indies lost opener Sunil Ambirs early. However, a 218-run stand — West Indies’ 2nd highest partnership vs India in ODIs — between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope made sure the visitors eased to what looked like a stiff target.

It was also the highest successful chase in ODI cricket by any team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hetmyer was the star of the day for West Indies as the left-handed batsman mixed aggression with a bit of caution as he dominated the Indian attack that looked ordinary on Sunday. Hetmyer got his 5th ODI hundred — his 2nd against India as West Indies completed the chase in just 47.5 overs.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Vizag

Date: December 18, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam



IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis/Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King