Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad reckons resumption of cricket will be subject to government declaring the environment safe enough but doesn’t see it returning anytime soon. Also Read - Think Tanks Suggest Solar Power Can Result in 'Improved Health Outcomes' Amid COVID-19 in Rural India

Cricket in England, like other countries, has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic with their cricket board suspending all professional matches till July 1. There are talks of even cancelling their ambitious tournament The Hundred in the backdrop of the health crisis and also because of the financial hit the board has already declared it will take for holding the event. Also Read - RIP Rishi Kapoor | Delhi Police Issues Movement Pass to Daughter Riddhima For Mumbai Visit

“It’s strange for players. It does still feel a long way away from getting back to playing cricket,” Broad told BBC. “One thing is for sure the sport won’t take any risks. We will only be back playing live cricket when it has been deemed safe to do so by the government,” he said. Also Read - David Warner Against Abolishing Practice of Applying Saliva to Shine Ball

Broad predicts cricket will be played behind closed doors for some time with appropriate measures in place. “I think that (cricket) would be behind closed doors and players and management staff would be in a close environment.

“There has been talks about playing in grounds with hotels built in them so you don’t have to leave and move too far. Obviously we will be shining the ball and there will be contact quite naturally,” he added.

With outdoor training banned, cricketers are confined indoors. However, the 33-year-old advises that inactivity shouldn’t mean players give up on training and must ensure they meet the fitness standards whenever they are asked to play again.

“But we just have to make sure we are doing everything we can right now as players and don’t delay playing due to fitness reasons once we are told to play,” he said.