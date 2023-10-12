Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs
LIVE Updates | AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs.

Updated: October 12, 2023 9:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Cricket and Updates Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA): Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Both teams made several changes in their playing XI.

AUS vs SA playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

  • Oct 12, 2023 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it!! South Africa win!! Australia lose again and are today bowled out for 177 runs! AUS 177

  • Oct 12, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia are all but out of contention now!! 8 wickets down!! The required run-rate is close to 12. AUS 162/8 (37)

  • Oct 12, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia are 6 down! Things are getting bad to worse for the Aussies! AUS 71/6 (18)

  • Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 7 overs gone, Australia are reeling at 27/2. AUS 27/2 (7)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it!! South Africa finish on 311/7 after 50 overs of play. SA 311/7 (50)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Final over coming up! South Africa are now at 310/5. SA 310/5 (49)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa have lost half their side as David Miller and Marco Jansen look to take the score past 300. SA 284/5 (47)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: de Kock has been sent back to the pavilion and now it’s down to Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen to take the game from here on. SA 231/3 (39.3)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa ride on Quinton de Kock’s hundred!! The run-rate is close to 6 and the Proteas are aiming for a big score. SA 196/2 (34)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 28 overs gone, South Africa are now at 156/1. SA 156/1 (28)

