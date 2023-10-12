Home

LIVE Updates | AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs.

LIVE UPDATES - AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023

Live Cricket and Updates Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA): Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Both teams made several changes in their playing XI.

AUS vs SA playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

