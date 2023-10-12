Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Toss On Time

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Updated: October 12, 2023 1:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

AUS vs SA live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE UPDATES - AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023

Live Cricket and Updates Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA): After losing the opener clash against India, Australia will lock horns against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa for their second clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

AUS vs SA probable playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Updates: The toss will take place at 1.30 PM IST as the weather is sunny and clear.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:47 PM IST
    Here is South Africa’s Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Oct 12, 2023 12:46 PM IST
    Here is Australia’s probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
  • Oct 12, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score: Both the teams have reached the venue and it will be a hot and Sunny day in Lucknow.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: David Warner is in good form and the batter will now score big against South Africa.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    AUS vs SA Latest Cricket Score: If we take a look on votes, Australia have got more votes than South Africa. They are clearly favourites to win this clash.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:37 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa had broke the record of the most number of centuries (3) in a single ODI match, with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hitting individual tons.
  • Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Live Aus vs SA Cricket Score: South Africa have won their opener clash against Sri Lanka by breaking several records. The team will look to repeat the same against Australia.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Live Australia vs South Africa Cricket Score: The will be the first match of ODI World Cup 2023 for Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Australia vs South Africa Live cricket score: In the last 20 outings between South Africa have won 15 out of their 20 outings But Australia didn’t have their strongest combination in many of those games.

