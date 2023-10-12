LIVE Updates | AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Toss On Time

Home

live

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Live Cricket and Updates Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA): After losing the opener clash against India, Australia will lock horns against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa for their second clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

AUS vs SA probable playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

