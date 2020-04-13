AB de Villiers much-talked about comeback to international cricket has hit a major roadblock. Coronavirus pandemic has suspended all forms of cricket adding to the uncertainty over several major tournaments including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated to be held in October this year. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat: SC Hears Plea Against 'Demonisation' of Muslims, Says 'Can't Gag Press'

South Africa Team Director Mark Boucher has already made it clear he wants the best players for the T20 showpiece event in Australia and that includes De Villiers who had announced international retirement in 2018.

But with no competitive cricket for the foreseeable future and a faint possibility of T20 world cup being postponed, De Villiers is unsure whether he'll don the South Africa jersey again.

“I can’t see six months into the future,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “If the tournament is postponed to next year a whole lot of things will change. At the moment I feel available, but at the same time I don’t know how my body will see it and if I will be healthy at that time.”

De Villiers has been suffering from a chronic back condition which has been an issue before and says he won’t be committing unless 100 per cent fit.

“If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available,” de Villiers said. “But if I am not I won’t open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%. Then I have to do trials and show Bouchie (Boucher) I’m still good enough. They should choose me because I’m really better than the guy next to me. I’ve never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted.”

De Villiers, who has scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket, is a little more cautious about explicitly expressing his desire to play for South Africa again considering the storm a similar situation created during ODI World Cup last year.

Reports emerged that De Villiers had made himself available for selection, a proposal which was rejected.

“I’m terribly afraid to say now yes, I’m available. And then in six months my whole life has changed as a result of the virus, or other uncertainties around the world, and I have to withdraw. Then a lot of people will be angry with me again. And even if [T20 World Cup] is not postponed, I last played cricket in January and may not be able to play for the next three months,” the 36-year-old said.

“My situation could change and I might get to a point where I have to tell ‘Bouch’ I was interested, I would like to play a role but I’m not going to be able to play myself. I’m afraid of such a commitment and creating false hope,” he added.