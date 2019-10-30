India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is gearing up for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting Sunday but that did not prevent the opener from remembering the special day that is October 30, 2019. In 2012, on the same date, Shikhar had married Australia-based Aesha Mukherjee, three years after their engagement in 2009.

Today marks Shikhar and Aesha’s seventh wedding anniversary and the dynamic left-hander posted a collage with a caption that will melt your heart.

“Love always wins and that’s all I have to say. Thank you for being who you are..these 7 years have been wonderful.. ❤ 😘 @aesha.dhawan5,” Dhawan’s post on Instagram read.

The post has received 146000 likes and counting with fellow Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Wriddhiman Saha, offspinner Harbhajan Singh and West Indies great Brian Lara wishing the couple on their special day.

“Happy Aniiversary brother khush raho hamesha donno (always stay happy, you two),” Harbhajan’s comment read.

For those unaware, Shikhar and Aesha’s love story has all the elements of a love classic. The two met through Facebook after Shikhar came across her pictures and sent Aesha a friend request. The two connected and their love blossomed. Harbhajan, the India offspinner, initiated their first meeting, after which Shikhar and Aesha realised just how much they have in common.

Aesha is a trained kickboxer and like Shikhar, shares a passion for tattoos. Together, Aesha and Shikhar have a five-year-old son, Zoravar. Although settled in India, Aesha makes it a point to visit Australia frequently, where she has two daughters from her first wedding – Aliyah and Riya