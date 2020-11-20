Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Tanvir and Canada batsman Ravinderpal Singh have tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League 2020. Tanvir is part of Kandy Tuskers while Singh was picked by Colombo Kings. Also Read - Covid-infected Letters Could Be Used to Target Politicians, Interpol Warns of New Threat

The duo has been reportedly isolated in a separate hotel away from the rest of the LPL contingent.

While there's no word on whether they will be ruled out of the entire tournament, Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne said they will speak to the franchise owners to speak about the possibility.

“We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir,” Tillakaratne told ESPNcricinfo.

Singh was the first to test COVID-19 positive.

According to the organisers, neither of the two has affected anyone else involved in the event even though Singh travelled in the same flight and bus as other players including the likes of Andre Russell.

“[Singh] has been sent for treatment at another hotel in the area, which has been set up like a hospital,” Anil Mohan, CEO of the IPG Group company, which is organising the LPL said. “He is not at the same hotel as the others, and they are all in their bubble. The others will be training and preparing for the tournament as usual.”

In the recent days, LPL has been hit by withdrawals of several high-profile players including the likes of Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara among others.

Meanwhile, Colombo Kings have appointed former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs as their head coach replacing Kabir Ali who had tested covid-19 positive. Gibbs had initially travelled to Sri Lanka as part of the commentary team.

LPL is scheduled to get underway from November 26.