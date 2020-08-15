Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called time on his international career, bringing an end to one of this finest eras of Indian cricket. Dhoni dazzled the international stage as a big-hitting batsman during his early days then settled into the role of a finisher and then made his mark as one of the greatest captains to have played the game. Also Read - MS Dhoni Retires: Jharkhand CM Urges BCCI to Organise Farewell Match For Former Indian Captain in Ranchi
Here we take a look at the major milestones from Dhoni's international career:
TEST CAREER
Debut: vs Sri Lanka, Chennai (December 2-6, 2005)
Last Test: vs Australia, Melbourne (December 26-30, 2014)
No. of Tests: 90
Runs: 4,876 | Average: 38.09 | Not Outs: 16
Hundreds: 6 | Fifties: 33
Fours: 544 | Sixes: 78
Catches: 256 | Stumpings: 38
ODI CAREER
Debut: vs Bangladesh, Chattogram (December 23, 2004)
Last ODI: vs New Zealand, Manchester (July 9-10, 2019)
No. of ODIs: 350
Runs: 10,773 | Average: 50.57 | Not Outs: 84
Hundreds: 10 | Fifties: 73
Fours: 826 | Sixes: 229
Catches: 321 | Stumpings: 123
T20I CAREER
Debut: vs South Africa, Johannesburg (December 1, 2006)
No. of T20Is: 98
Runs: 1617 | Average: 37.60 | Not Outs: 42
Hundreds: 0 | Fifties: 2
Fours: 116 | Sixes: 52
Catches: 57 | Stumpings: 34
CAPTAINCY RECORD
Dhoni led India in 332 international matches – Tests: 60 | ODIs: 200 | T20Is: 72
Test Record: Wins: 27 | Lost: 18 | Tied: 0 | Draw: 15
ODI Record: Wins: 110 | Lost: 106 | Tied: 5 | No Result: 11
T20I Record: Wins: 41 | Lost: 28 | Tied: 1 | No Result: 2
No. of Major ICC Trophies: Three – ICC World T20 (2007), ICC ODI World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013)