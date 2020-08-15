Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called time on his international career, bringing an end to one of this finest eras of Indian cricket. Dhoni dazzled the international stage as a big-hitting batsman during his early days then settled into the role of a finisher and then made his mark as one of the greatest captains to have played the game. Also Read - MS Dhoni Retires: Jharkhand CM Urges BCCI to Organise Farewell Match For Former Indian Captain in Ranchi

Here we take a look at the major milestones from Dhoni's international career:

TEST CAREER

Debut: vs Sri Lanka, Chennai (December 2-6, 2005)

Last Test: vs Australia, Melbourne (December 26-30, 2014)

No. of Tests: 90

Runs: 4,876 | Average: 38.09 | Not Outs: 16

Hundreds: 6 | Fifties: 33

Fours: 544 | Sixes: 78

Catches: 256 | Stumpings: 38

ODI CAREER

Debut: vs Bangladesh, Chattogram (December 23, 2004)

Last ODI: vs New Zealand, Manchester (July 9-10, 2019)

No. of ODIs: 350

Runs: 10,773 | Average: 50.57 | Not Outs: 84

Hundreds: 10 | Fifties: 73

Fours: 826 | Sixes: 229

Catches: 321 | Stumpings: 123

T20I CAREER

Debut: vs South Africa, Johannesburg (December 1, 2006)

No. of T20Is: 98

Runs: 1617 | Average: 37.60 | Not Outs: 42

Hundreds: 0 | Fifties: 2

Fours: 116 | Sixes: 52

Catches: 57 | Stumpings: 34

CAPTAINCY RECORD

Dhoni led India in 332 international matches – Tests: 60 | ODIs: 200 | T20Is: 72

Test Record: Wins: 27 | Lost: 18 | Tied: 0 | Draw: 15

ODI Record: Wins: 110 | Lost: 106 | Tied: 5 | No Result: 11

T20I Record: Wins: 41 | Lost: 28 | Tied: 1 | No Result: 2

No. of Major ICC Trophies: Three – ICC World T20 (2007), ICC ODI World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013)