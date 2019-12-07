Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Maldives vs Bhutan Match No. 9 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match MLD vs BHU at Kirtipur: In the match no. 9 of South Asian Games 2019, Maldives will square off against Bhutan at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Saturday. The T20 match will start at 12:45 PM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS – The toss between Maldives and Bhutan will take place at 12:15 PM (IST).

Time: 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Mohamed Rishwan (captain), Mikyo R Dorji (vice-captain), Mohamed Azzam, Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Snam Tobgay, Adam Nasif, Leem Shafeeq, Thinley Jamtsho, Hassan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mahfooz, Ameel Mauroof

MLD vs BHU Squads

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (captain), Mohamed Azzam (wk), Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Ivan, Adam Nasif, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Ibrahim, Nazuwan Badeeu, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Rassam Rasheed, Ibrahim Raid, Ameel Mauroof

Bhutan: Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Jigme N Dorji, Tobden Singye, Jigme Singye (captain), Mikyo R Dorji, Snam Tobgay, Thinley Jamtsho, Kinga Loday (wk), Nangang Chejay, Karma Dorji, Ugyen Dorji, Suprit Pradhan, Kesang Nima, Sonam Chophel (wk), Jigme Thinley

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MLD Dream11 Team/ Bhutan Dream11 Team/ BHU Dream11 Team/ Maldives Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.