Dream11 Team Prediction Maldives vs Nepal Match No. 7 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match MLD vs NEP at Kirtipur: In the match no. 7 of South Asian Games 2019, Maldives will square off against host Nepal at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday. The T20 match will start at 12:45 AM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS – The toss between Maldives and Nepal will take place at 12:15 AM (IST).

Time: 12:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (captain), Karan KC (vice-captain), Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Mohamed Mahfooz

MLD vs NEP Squads

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (captain), Mohamed Azzam (wk), Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Ivan, Adam Nasif, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Ibrahim, Nazuwan Badeeu, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Rassam Rasheed, Ibrahim Raid, Ameel Mauroof

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla (captain), Arif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel

