India allrounder Hardik Pandya has said he won't be extending his stay for the upcoming Test series against Australia should an opportunity arise as he wants to spend time with his family now. Pandya was on Tuesday adjudged man-of-the-series as India beat Australia 2-1 in a three match T20I series.

"I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said during a post-match presentation.

Pandya has been away from home since landing in the UAE in September this year for the IPL and then flew to Australia with India teammates after the conclusion of the season in November.

The 27-year-old wasn’t picked for the four Tests against Australia but with his performance, there have been calls for his inclusion for the high-profile series. Former India international Mohammed Kaif had said this is the right time to get Pandya back into the Test team.

However, Pandya has already made plans to return home.

“I will leave that to some other time. I really like to see the family back home. So the plans have been made,” Pandya said on Fox Sports.

He made a sparkling return to international cricket finishing as the top-scorer from India in the three-match ODI series which they lost 1-2. He then played a vital role in India bouncing back in the T20Is

“I’m very pleased, and wouldn’t mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort,” Pandya said. “After the 2nd ODI we thought we’d think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that.”

India captain Virat Kohli is also going to return home but after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his pregnant wife.

The Test series will get underway from from December 17.