South Africa head coach Mark Boucher may speak to AB de Villiers to convince him to reverse his international retirement as he prepares the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup next year. De Villiers retired from international cricket in May 2018 but continues to play franchise cricket across the globe.

“When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you,” Boucher told ESPNcricinfo. “If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn’t I want to have a conversation with him? I’ve only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are.”

Boucher and De Villiers played for South Africa together with their association continuing in the Mzansi Super League.

De Villiers plays for MSL team Tshwane Spartans which is coached by Boucher.

The former South Africa international is also not averse to roping in Kolpak players if that helps strengthen the squad. “You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there’s a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with team-mates, and if it’s for the good of South Africa, why not, let’s do it.”

He added, “If I can answer from a coach’s perspective, absolutely. If you look at rugby, the way the Springboks won the World Cup, the experience they got from players playing overseas was invaluable. From a coach’s perspective, I’d love to have the opportunity to deepen and strengthen the squad. It will keep everyone on their toes and will bring more excellence into the game in this country.”

Boucher on Saturday was confirmed as South Africa head coach till 2023 and his first assignment will be a home Test series against England that starts from December 26.

Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa and one test for an ICC World XI before a serious eye injury ended his career in 2012.