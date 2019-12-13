Going through one of the toughest phases both on and off the field – South Africa cricket team has begun the repair work to restore the faith in their rich and strong cricketing culture. As per the reports of ESPNCricinfo, Cricket South Africa’s Director of cricket, Graeme Smith has decided to bring back two stalwarts of the game in order to start the reconstruction of Proteas national side.

Smith has decided to bring in former teammate Mark Boucher as the head coach and former all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for South African cricket team.

“Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa’s interim coach by the acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday,” a report in ESPNCricinfo quoted.

Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with Boucher. A source said the pair is “keen to work together”. Nkwe was with the South African side that toured India where they were outclassed in the T20Is and in Test series.

The involvement of former Proteas internationals will extend to the A-side as well. Former batsman Ashwell Prince will coach the South Africa A team.

The 42-year-old Prince will also be included in the selection panel that will include Boucher, captain Faf du Plessis and former convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, who has been approached to work as an independent selector.

The 43-year-old Boucher, a veteran of 147 Tests, will be taking over at a difficult time for the Proteas. South Africa have lost five Tests in a row after their following their poor outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 earlier in the year.

Kallis meanwhile spent three seasons in the IPL as the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (2016-2018) and led the franchise to three playoff stage finishes in those years.

The new coaching staff do not have a lot of time at their disposal as England are all set to tour the Rainbow nation for the four Tests, three ODIs and the same number of T20I matches.