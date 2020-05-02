Australia’s batting star Marnus Labuschagne is bracing for ‘heaps of cricket’ whenever the action resumes once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Labuschagne has made the big leap from a fringe player to stardom after benefiting from a near non-stop stretch of games in England. The rise of Labuschagne, who a year ago was left off Cricket Australia’s contract list, has been nothing short of remarkable. Recently, Labuschagne was among the six new faces to be given a Cricket Australia contracts for the upcoming season. Also Read - In IAF Flypast in Delhi Tomorrow, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 to Salute COVID Warriors

All sporting action is on hold right now due to the pandemic sweeping through the globe with several tours and tournaments being either cancelled or postponed. Cricket has been no exception with several bilateral series being postponed, while the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October-November in Australia is in jeopardy of being cancelled.

"There is going to be a lot of tours that will need to be made up," Labuschgne told Australian Associated Press.

“There’s going to be a whole heap of cricket in a very short time frame. We’ll be making up for a missed time, that schedule is just going to be packed.”

Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, while the T20 World Cup is facing an uncertain future. With several tours being rescheduled in an already congested calendar, Laubuschagne feels players will be expected to play a lot more than usual.

“It’s going to be a bit different to what we’re used to. We’re going to have to be ready coming out of this break to play heaps and heaps of cricket.”

The 25-year-old, who rose to fame after coming in as Steve Smith’s concussion substitute in the Ashes last year, is disappointed to see the English county season also suffer.

South African-born Labuschagne would have currently been playing County cricket with Glamorgan and hopes the global health crisis will not impact the sport negatively.

“It’s very sad. I really enjoyed it last year. I loved Glamorgan, hence why I signed a two-year extension. It’s disappointing to see them and England cricket in trouble,” he said.

Several boards like Cricket Australia are facing a financial crisis and the youngster feels the entire cricket community should come together and do whatever is in their hands to get the sport going again.

“It’s our responsibility, cricket on the whole, to make sure once this period is over that we get games on television and get the sport started again. We need to support each other,” he added.