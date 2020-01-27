Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 56 REN vs HEA BBL 2019-20 in Melbourne: In the match no. 56 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Renegades will take on Brisbane Heat at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Monday (January 27). Despite the match being the final league stage encounter of BBL, we still do not know the top-5 finalists for the knockout rounds. Melbourne Renegades are already out of the playoffs as they have managed only two in 13 games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Renegades are coming into the match on the back of a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers after they failed to defend the total of 175.

On the other hand, the Heats pulled off a much-needed 71-run win over Melbourne Stars in their last fixture. However, they will need to do an encore of it if they are to book their spots for the playoffs. With 12 points in 13 games, a win in their final encounter will seal the tentative spot for the Chris Lynn-led side.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will take place at 8.40 AM (IST).

Time: 9.15 AM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Brayden Stepien

Batters – AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn (VC), Aaron Finch (C), Tom Cooper, Beau Webster

All-Rounders- Dan Christian, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowler- James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

REN vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Beau Webster, Brayden Stepien (wk), Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Nathan McSweeney, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Kane Richardson.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Sam Heazlett, AB de Villiers (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Prestwidge, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson.

REN vs HEA SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Lalor, Jimmy Peirson.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Brayden Stepien (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Jack Wildermuth.

