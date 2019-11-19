Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 MS-W vs PS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Melbourne: In the match no. 38 of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2019, Melbourne Renegades will take on defending champs Brisbane Heat will be hosted by the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Wednesday. Eyeing a semifinal place, Brisbane are coming into the contest on back of a splendid eight-wicket win versus Perth Scorchers. Courtney Webb pulled off a heist as she hit a six off the last ball to win Renegades their fifth game of the season against Sixers.

Beth Mooney has emerged as the standout players for Brisbane Heat in WBBL 2019. Riding on her exploits, the franchise have emerged as one of the favourites to lift the title.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont (VC), Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux (C), Jess Jonassen, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Amelia Kerr and Delissa Kimmince.

MR-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erica Kershaw/Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano (C), Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu

Brisbane Heat: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Kirby Short (C), Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley

SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano (C), Lea Tahuhu, Courtney Neale, Claire Koski, Jessica Duffin, Makinley Blows.

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kirby Short (C), Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Haidee Birkett, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills.

