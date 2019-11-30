Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 53 MR-W vs ST-W at Johannesburg: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 53 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Thunder at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (C), Rachael Priest, Danielle Wyatt (VC), Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates

MR-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Samantha Bates, Lisa Griffith, Rene Farrell.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin (C), Josephine Dooley (WK), Courtney Webb, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham.

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (C), Shabnim Ismail, Phoebe Litchfield, Samantha Bates, Alex Blackwell, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Saskia Horley, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Melbourne Renegades Women: Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Tammy Beaumont, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin (c), Erica Kershaw, Anna Lanning, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Danielle Wyatt

