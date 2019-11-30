Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 56 MS-W vs BH-W: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 56 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

E Villani, M d Preez, M Green, B Mooney (WK), A Sutherland, M Penna, J Jonassen, S Jo Johnson, H Ferling, G Prestwidge, D Kimmince

MS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women: Jessica Duffin (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Anna Lanning, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano

Brisbane Heat Women: Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (wk), Amelia Kerr, Kirby Short (c), Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge

SQUADS

Brisbane Heat Women: Kirby Short (c), Jessica Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Hancock, Emma Inglis, Alana King, Kristen Beams, Lucy Cripps, Mignon du Preez, Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ BH-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more