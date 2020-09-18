Making a comeback to the grand stage after a year-long hiatus, all eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The 13th edition of IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in UK. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Rohit Sharma-Led Side's Probable 11 vs MS Dhoni's Chennai

Ahead of the tournament opener, the 39-year-old Dhoni and CSK fans took to Twitter and started trending ‘#WelcomeBackDhoni’ on Twitter on Friday – September 18. To welcome their beloved captain, fans posted stats, photos, videos of Dhoni with more than 80,000+ tweets. Here’s how #WelcomeBackDhoni trended on Twitter: Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Could Edge Virat Kohli's Record Against MS Dhoni's Team

In the high-octane season-opening clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence.

However, who replaces Raina will be known only when matches begin. With Ruturaj Gaikwad also being ruled out of the campaign opener, Kedhar Jadhav may be asked to bat at No. 3. CSK have the option of opening with Faf du Plessis and Watson. But juggling the foreign players and including then in the XI is also something the team management will have to look at. A maximum of four foreigners can be part of a playing XI, and Watson and Dwayne Bravo could be among the automatic starters.

In the bowling department, either Lungi Ngidi or Josh Hazlewood could make the cut. CSK is expected to rely on South African Imran Tahir while Mitchell Santner of New Zealand so far spin is concerned.

Harbhajan and Ravindra Jadeja could have formed a lethal spin attack. However, with Harbhajan missing, Tahir’s experience will become priceless. In such a situation, du Plessis could to miss the tournament opener, as the South African could find a berth in the XI if Dhoni opts to go with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.