Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended by ECB from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following 'historic' tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013, should make a comeback to the England squad and play against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, says former England captain Michael Vaughan. Announcing Robinson's suspension, the ECB said he will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June.

The 46-year-old Vaughan feels the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has dealt with pacer Ollie Robinson's situation in a fair way. Vaughan, however, backed Robinson to "I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should," Vaughan tweeted.

I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should 👍
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2021



On the other hand, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. "The Prime Minister is supportive of the comments from Oliver Dowden that he made via tweet this morning. As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago – sic – written by someone as a teenager, for which they have rightly apologised," ESPNCricinfo quoted Johnson's official spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also said that he felt genuinely 'sorry' for Robinson following his suspension by ECB at the end of the first Test against New Zealand at the Lord's Meanwhile, one more cricketer from the England team has come under the scanner for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter post pacer Robinson's suspension for a similar reason.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wisden.com published the old tweets from another unnamed cricketer within the current England set-up. The report further states that the cricketer was aged less than 16 at the time he posted the tweets.