Australia completed their domination over Pakistan as they mauled the visitors first in T20Is and then in Tests to maintain their unbeaten run at home. The visiting team’s batsmen looked helpless to cope against a lethal Australian pace attack and also failed to tackle the quality of veteran offie – Nathan Lyon.

Analysing Australia’s convincing show at home, former England captain and cricket expert Michael Vaughan felt it’s Virat Kohli-led Team India which can possibly give Australia a run for their money in their own backyard.

Australia had defeated the Pakistan 2-0 in the three-match T20I rubber before whitewashing them 2-0 in the Test series.

After the result, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: “This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating … Only India have the tools to do so at this stage… #AUSvPAK.”

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Monday.

With the win, the Aussies clinched the two-match series 2-0 and increased their victory tally in Day-Night Tests to 6-0.

Courtesy their solid show in whites versus Pakistan, Australia closed the gap on leaders India in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Tim Paine and Co. pocketed full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Speaking after the match, Aussie skipper Tim Pamine said: “Really happy. Barring few slip-ups in the field yesterday, we played excellent cricket over the last two matches. We came back from England, we felt, we were getting better all the time. We wanted our batters to score big runs, when your six seven and eight are not facing lot of balls then your top-order is doing fine. David (Warner) and Marnus (Labuschagne) have been unbelievably good.”