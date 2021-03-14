India’s ODI captain Mithali Raj became the first cricketer to score 7,000 runs in women’s ODIs on Sunday during the fourth match against South Africa Women on Sunday. With this, the veteran batswoman reached the landmark in her 213th match for India women. Mithali is already the leading run-scorer in women’s ODI. During her partnership with Punam Raut in the ongoing fourth ODI, Mithali get to the landmark. Also Read - India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

"Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!" the BCCI tweeted. In the third ODI against South Africa, the 38-year-old Mithali also became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket, and the second in the world.

Mithali scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium-pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of India innings in the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

Mithali, who made her international debut in 1999, was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women’s ODIs. England’s Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second the list of leading run scorers with 5,992.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏 What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

Mithali Raj, who is playing her 213th ODI, had made her debut against Ireland women in 1999. She has scored 54 half-centuries – also a record among women – and seven centuries.

Mithali, who has represented India in 89 T20Is, announced her retirement from the shortest format back in September 2019. Mithali has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out.