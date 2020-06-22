With rumours of him being involved in a fatal car accident leading to people speculating about his death, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan had to clarify he’s well and asked people to refrain from spreading the fake news. Also Read - Allrounder Shoaib Malik Explains Why Pakistan Have a Good Chance of Winning ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The confusion surrounding his well-being seems to have arised after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the passing away of a deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection.

However, the left-arm pacer, apparently the tallest ever to have played first-class cricket at 7 ft 1 in, took to social media to clear the confusion.

“Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident,” Irfan wrote on Twitter. “This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well.”

The 38-year-old Irfan has played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2010 and has taken a combined 108 wickets acrosd formats.

His last appearance in international cricket was in September 2019.