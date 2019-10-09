Former England international and captain Michael Vaughan reckons Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan are the the best captains right now in international cricket, but his all-time best white ball skipper is MS Dhoni.

Speaking to The Times of India, Vaughan said, ” Kane Williamson is outstanding. Eoin Morgan was a revelation in 50-over cricket. In Tests, Virat Kohli is busy, energetic, a brilliant batsman, full of life. I like the way he captains. MS Dhoni doesn’t do international captaincy anymore but in our era, Dhoni is the best white-ball captain I have seen…the way he manoeuvres from behind the stump, just reads play, thinks out of the box, handles the pressure card and is also great with the bat.”

Vauhan added that Williamson has the gift to lead without having to say too much. “He can manoeuvre his team in a sensible way and not a noisy way. Everyone realizes he is the leader, the power.”

Dhoni who led India in ODIs 200 times, is second in the list of most matches won as captain with 110 wins, only behind the great Ricky Ponting who has 163 wins under his belt in 230 matches. Under Dhoni India won the 2011 World Cup, Champions Trophy 2013 and led the team to first-ever ODI series win in Australia. Dhoni’s win percentage in ODIs is 59.52.

On the other hand, Kohli, the current Indian captain has led the team in 80 ODIs so was winning 58 and losing just 19 and has a win percentage of 75.00. Among Indian captains, Mohammad Azharuddin lead India in 174 ODIs with a win percentage of 54.16 with 90 wins and 76 losses. Sourav Ganguly captained India in 147 ODIs with a win percentage of 53.52 (76 wins and 66 losses)

Rahul Dravid led India in 79 ODIs with 42 wins and 33 losses, while Kapil Dev had 74 matches as India captain with 39 wins and 33 losses, while the great Sachin Tendulkar led the team in 73 matches winning only 23 and losing 43.