India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that MS Dhoni is the best captain that he has played under so far during his international career. Also Read - Two 'Questionable' Chinese Firms on ICMR List of Rapid Antibody Test Kits

Dhawan has played under five captains but majorly under Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli. Also Read - Central Government Employees May Have to Work From Home Even After Lockdown | Check New Rules

“I have so far played (majorly) under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But I will say Dhoni,” Dhawan replied to Irfan Pathan during an Instagram Live chat session on Wednesday. Also Read - For Me Long Term Goals Don't Work, They Only Add to Pressure And Stress: Rohit Sharma

Dhawan answered a host of questions including the toughest fast bowler he has faced so far. “There are a lot of them. I will pick Mitchell Starc,” the 34-year-old said.

While praising Rohit Sharma for his superlative effort at the 2019 ODI World Cup when he scored a record-breaking five centuries, Dhawan picked Kohli as the best batsman currently.

Dhawan, who has played 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 61 T20Is, so far said Kohli has brought in a cultural shift in the team inspiring everyone to work on their fitness.

With the uncertainty continuing over this year’s IPL due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Dhawan felt that should there be an opportunity, the league should be held as it will be a positive distraction from the current events.

“IPL should happen if we get the window for it. It will be bring positivity. Right now there’s lot of negativity due to coronavirus, people are in fear. At least they will get to see something on TV which is lively and bring in some positivity. The biggest disease is the fear of illness. Stay fit – physically or internally,” he said.

During their chat, the duo also joked about the laziest India teammates they have come across.

Narrating an incident, Pathan said he found Zaheer the laziest. “I once went into his room and he asked me whether I am hungry. When I replied in positive and he asked me to order instead. He doesn’t even pick up his phone kept at one end of the room. When I started leaving, he asked me to switch off the lights too,” Pathan recalled.