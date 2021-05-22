Swing bowler Deepak Chahar heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni about his resurgence in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Known for guiding youngsters with his unmatched wisdom and street-smart attitude – former India captain has played an important role in shaping the careers of the likes of – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahar is another name from that renowned assembly line who has picked the brains of none other than one of cricket’s most celebrated captains in the limited-overs format. Also Read - Shimron Hetmyer Can Take West Indies Cricket Forward With His Skill: Kieron Pollard

The 28-year-old Chahar who looks certain to tour Sri Lanka with India’s white-ball squad in the proposed series in July has credited CSK skipper Dhoni for helping him become a Powerplay specialist. “It was a long-cherished dream of mine to play under Mahi bhai. I have learnt a lot under his captaincy. I have taken my game to another level under his guidance. He has always backed me. He taught me how to take responsibility. There is no one in my team (CSK) who bowls three overs in the powerplay. I do that. That’s because of Mahi bhai. Bowling the first over for a team is not an easy job. With time, I have improved and learned how to control the flow of runs, especially in T20s,” Chahar told TimesofIndia.com. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Spoke to All Players Individually: KKR Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Hails Team Owner's Behaviour During COVID-19 Ordeal

Chahar has elevated his performances particularly in the last couple of editions of the cash-rich T20 league – IPL. He consistently bowled with the new ball for CSK and gave some notable performances in the powerplay overs. His took two four-wicket hauls against KKR and Punjab Kings helped CSK gain early control and knocked the fight off the opposition in his very opening spells. Also Read - Monty Panesar Backs Virat Kohli-Led India to Win WTC Final 2021 And Beat England 5-0 in Test Series

“Mahi bhai has made me a powerplay bowler. He always says ‘you are my powerplay bowler’. He, most of the time, gives me first over of the match. I have been scolded by him a lot, but I know those talks and that guidance has benefitted me a lot as well and helped me grow as a bowler,” Chahar added.

“He (Dhoni) knows his players well and he uses them wisely. He knows who is good at the death, who is good in the powerplay and who is good in the middle overs,” he revealed.

In the seven matches of IPL 2021, Chahar picked 10 wickets and the majority of them came in the powerplay.