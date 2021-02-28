Spending time with his family and friends after quitting international cricket in August last year, MS Dhoni seeks the blessings of Maa Deori before the start of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League – IPL 2021. The former India captain, who is currently in his hometown Ranchi, is a frequent visitor to the shrine. He continued the trend of paying a visit to the temple before the start of any major cricketing tournament. Also Read - Road Safety World Series 2021: Yusuf Pathan, R. Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha Join India Legends Team

The 39-year-old Dhoni did not take part in the domestic events – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand due to some prior commitments. However, he will return to lead three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021 this year. Dhoni visited the temple with his childhood friend Simat Lohani aka Chittu, as per a report in Telegraph. There was heavy security deployment in the area to facilitate Dhoni's visit.

Temple authorities confirmed that hundreds of devotees thronged the area for catching a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. Some fans also clicked selfies with Dhoni as the CSK skipper acknowledged a few requests.

“We were aware of his visit in advance and administration was in the loop. An hour before he was to come, local police deployed additional security personnel to avoid any chaos at the temple. No matter whether he plays or not, he continues to be the biggest crowd puller,” a priest was quoted by Telegraphindia.

Dhoni had a poor run in the IPL 2020 both as a captain and batsman. He scored 200 runs in 14 matches at an ordinary average of 25. Dhoni’s strike-rate of 116.27 also came under the scrutiny. Chennai Super Kings, who finished seventh last season, strengthened their squad for the upcoming edition by roping the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Cheteshwar Pujara among others at the auction.