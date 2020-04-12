Fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar feels that MS Dhoni should have announced his retirement right after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and cannot understand why the former India captain has dragged the decision for so long. Also Read - 34 Fatalities, 909 Positive Cases in Last 24 Hours Take India's Tally to 8,356, Death Toll Nears 300 | Top Developments

Dhoni hasn't played competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit from the world cup in July last year. Since then, a big question mark is hovering over his future with the team management maintaining he's still part of their plans.

"This guy has served to the best of his ability," Akhtar told PTI. "He should leave cricket with dignity. I don't know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup."

“If I would have been in his place, I would have hung up my boots. I could have played shorter formats for three-four years but I left (after the 2011 ODI World Cup) as I wasn’t into the game 100 per cent. So why drag?” Akhtar said.

“When he could not finish the game in the semifinal (against New Zealand). I felt he should have retired but he can only answer why he didn’t. He should have played a farewell series after the World Cup may be and then said goodbye in a manner befitting his great stature,” he added.

Through IPL, Dhoni was expected to present his claim but the league’s future this year itself is in limbo. Nevertheless, Akhtar reckons the wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to two world cup title wins, should be given a send-off that suits his stature.

“As a country, you should let him go with a lot of respect and dignity. Give him a nice send off. He has won you the World Cup and done wonders for India. He is a wonderful human being at the same time. But right now, he seems to be stuck,” he said.