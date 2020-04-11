Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s chances of being picked in the T20 World Cup squad will be ‘very, very bleak’ if the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) doesn’t take place, feels former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth. In the presence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, Srikanth feels it would be hard for former India skipper to make a comeback in the national squad. Also Read - VVS Laxman 'Shocked' to See Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From Wisden Cricket Awards List, Says World Cup Was Bigger Than The Ashes

Srikkanth said he couldn't be diplomatic about the topic. "I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his (Dhoni's) chances are very, very bleak," said Srikkanth on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Dhoni last played for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand last July.

The 60-year-old Srikkanth said that the interest of the team should come ahead of an individual, even if it involves an achiever like Dhoni.

The 1983 World Cup winner reasoned, “Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.

“So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup.”

In the recent past, India coach Ravi Shastri had said that the IPL could be a testing ground for Dhoni.

On the same show, former England skipper Nasser Hussain, though, offered a different take about the two-time World Cup-winning ex-captain’s future, saying he still has a lot to offer.

Hussain, one of the most respected voices in world cricket, said that Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

“Once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game, appreciating while around because they are once-in-a-generation cricketer and don’t push him into retirement too early.

“Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end the selectors select and players turn up when asked to,” the 52-year-old Hussain said.

Acknowledging Dhoni’s achievements, Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs, said, “Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself.”

“But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals.”