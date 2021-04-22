Former Indian captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper – MS Dhoni’s parents tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus on Wednesday and have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. Dhoni’s parents have been admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi where they are currently undergoing treatment. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said the franchise will ‘monitor’ the condition of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s parents, who are being treated at a private hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Salman Khan Steps Up Efforts To Provide Food Kits To Frontline Workers Amid Covid Scare in Mumbai

At the post-match press conference after CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night, Fleming said the situation is "under control".

"From the management point of view, we're well aware of his family situation and the support has been set up for MS and his family. The situation is under control for now but we will monitor that over the next few days," Fleming said.

The former India skipper’s parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the highly contagious virus.

The New Zealander said he has spoken to the skipper about it and they have created a set-up for his family.

“It’s a tough time for everybody, and the fact that it’s affecting India in the way it is but also it’ll reach into the IPL with friends and family, and hopefully, not into the bubbles. We’ve spent quite a bit of time talking about care of the friends and families in the wider group.

“We have that responsibility to make sure that he’s got the support he needs and hope that his family recovers quickly,” Fleming added.

On Wednesday, Dhoni-led Chennai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in match 15 of IPL 2021. Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 95 not out and Deepak Chahar’s impressive four-wicket haul outshone dazzling half-centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins at Wankhede.

The win took CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with six points from four matches, while KKR slipped to sixth.