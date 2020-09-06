Mumbai Indians are the defending IPL champions having beaten Chennai Super Kings in a last-over thriller in 2019 to become the champions for a record fourth time. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team boasts of a powerful squad with some of the finest cricketers across the departments. Also Read - SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Venue And India Timings

MI will kickstart the tournament against Chennai Super Kings before taking on former two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23. Their final league match will be against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3.

Rohit will be keen on adding yet another IPL silverware to the MI trophy cabinet, stamping their authority. However, the the season will be played in the UAE where conditions are not the same with slow pitches expected. They will thus have to form their strategy accordingly.

The season starts from September 19 and ends on November 10 when the finale will be played. The IPL stakeholders have been kept in a bio-secure bubble as part of their strict measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Below are their complete fixtures for the upcoming season

September 19, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

September 23, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

September 28, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 1, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 4, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 6, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 11, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 16, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 18, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 23, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 25, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 28, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 31, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST (Dubai)

November 3, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

MI Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare