Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 1st Match LIVE Streaming Details

So we are almost there now. The thirteenth season of the ultra-popular Indian Premier League is set to get underway in UAE with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. In their last meeting, which was the 2019 IPL Final, these teams produced a last-over thriller with MI becoming the team with the most number of IPL trophies in the history, surpassing CSK. Also Read - IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar Shares 15-Year-Old Photo With Chennai Super Kings Teammate Shane Watson

Statistically speaking, this will be the 31st time the two teams will be locking horns across competitions – two of these meetings have come in the now defunct Champions League T20. Also Read - IPL 2020 CSK Schedule: Chennai Super Kings all Matches Dates, Venues And India Timings

Rohit Sharma-led MI have won 18 of those clashes while MI have won the rest. On paper, MI have a superior head-t0-head record but considering the wealth of talent and experience CSK have, it will be foolish to consider them a relatively weaker opponent. Also Read - IPL 2020: Australia And England Cricketers Arrive in UAE, to Undergo 36-Hour Quarantine

MI vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match

When: September 19, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Full T20 Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.