India’s veteran opening batsman Murali Vijay feels the presence of legendary players in their ranks make Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a special team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Vijay said it’s an honour to associate themselves with such a team filled ‘legends of world cricket’ and it gives youngsters a pick the brains of some of the best. Also Read - Rishabh Pant is Very Talented, Needs Guidance: Suresh Raina

“CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket,” Vijay, who spent five seasons with the team from 2009-13 in his first stint before rejoining it in 2018, was quoted as saying by the CSK website. Also Read - Asia Cup Won't Make Room to Accommodate IPL, Says PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Shedding some light of his early days in CSK camp, the right-hander said: “It was a great honour for us, youngsters, to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. You get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them.” Also Read - Chennai Super Kings is a Great Franchise, I Can't Wait to Play Under MS Dhoni: Sam Curran

The 36-year-old, who has played for India in 61 Tests, the last being in 2018, was a part of all the three IPL-winning campaigns of CSK.

“Twenty20 was a new format in 2008/09, and I guess my game was suited for white-ball cricket when I started. I kind of enjoyed it when the opportunity came to me. I was ready up and going,” he said.

“The team atmosphere was such that you want to contribute because everyone plays with such energy and intensity. The competition was very high.”

Dhoni’s Calming Influence

The Chennai-born batsman also spoke highly about the impact of MS Dhoni’s presence in the middle with him irrespective of the situation. Vijay said that the CSK captain has a calming effect on him whenever they are out in the middle – be it for CSK or Team India.

Vijay recollected his knocks from India’s tour of England in 2014 when he and Dhoni shared several partnerships, including the 126-run stand in the Trent Bridge Test.

“In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal. He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other. MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can describe through words. We don’t even talk much in the middle, it’s just eye to eye contact,” Vijay said.