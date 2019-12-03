Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans Mzansi Super League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 23 NMG vs TST in Port Elizabeth: In the match number 23 of of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will square off against Tshwane Spartans at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Spartans’ unbeaten run ended in their last match as they suffered a 15-run defeat at the hands of Cape Town Blitz. They are on level terms with Giants as far as points are concerned (both have 19 points).

The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cricket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

My Dream11 Team

JJ Smuts (captain), Chris Morris (vice-captain), Heino Kuhn, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tom Curran

NMG vs TST SQUADS

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Ben Dunk (wk), Jason Roy, JJ Smuts (captain), Heino Kuhn, Ryan ten Doeschate, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Onke Nyaku, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger

Tshwane Spartans: Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Donavon Ferreira, Waqar Salamkheil, Corbin Bosch

