Dream11 Team Nepal Emerging Team vs Hong Kong Emerging Team Prediction Emerging Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 8 Group B NEP-ET vs HK-ET: The 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup is the fourth edition of a cricket tournament currently being held in Nepal between 14 and 23 November 2019. Eight teams are participating in the tournament including five under-23 age level teams of Test nations and top three teams from the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier. The tournament is organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Nepal replaced the United Arab Emirates, after they pulled out due to an unknown reason. Nepal qualified on virtue of being fourth in the Asia Cup qualifier.

TOSS – The toss between Nepal Emerging Team vs Hong Kong Emerging Team will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

My Dream11 Team

Binod Bhandari, Ahsan Abbasi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sharad Vesawkar, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Pawan Sarraf(C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aizaz Khan (VC), Ehsan Khan, KC Karan

NEP-ET vs HK-ET Probable Playing XIs

Nepal Emerging Team: Binod Bhandari (wk), Gyanendra Malla (c), Karan KC, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Pawan Sarraf

Hong Kong Emerging Team: Aizaz Khan (c), Ahsan Abbasi, Mohsin Khan, Shahid Wasif (wk), Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Cameron McAuslan, Raunaq Kapur, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain

SQUADS

Hong Kong Emerging Team: Ahsan Abbasi, Cameron McAuslan, Shahid Wasif(w), Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan(c), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Raunaq Kapur, Aarush Bhagwat, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Wajid Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad

Nepal Emerging Team: Gyanendra Malla(c), Kushal Bhurtel, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Binod Bhandari(w), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sushan Bhari, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Ishan Pandey, Abinash Bohara

