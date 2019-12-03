New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has lodged a complaint with Tauranga police asking it to investigate the incident of racial abuse directed at England cricketer Jofra Archer during the first Test at the Bay Oval.

In a series of tweets, Archer had alleged of racial abused directed towards him by an unidentified spectator last week.

Archer wrote, “disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy.”

NZC chief executive David White said despite no conclusive evidence to identify the person responsible for the abuse, there’s enough material to lodge a police complaint. “What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues,” White said. “Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident.”

In a media release, NZC said, “Information gathered from an inquiry which included studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing bystanders and obtaining material on social media has been incorporated in the complaint.”

White said if the perpetrator is identified, they will seek a lengthy ban for from all its international venue.

In a column, Archer had said he has moved on from the incident even though it was a ‘real shame’.

“The first thing I want to say about what happened towards the end of the test at Mount Maunganui is that I’m over it,” Archer wrote in a column in Britain’s Daily Mail. “I’ve left what happened at the ground and I’ve moved on. I should also say it was just one person who was shouting stuff. But I found the incident a real shame.”