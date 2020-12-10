New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against West Indies starting Friday as he has decided to stay back in Tauranga to be with his pregnant wife. Williamson had revealed during the first Test that he is expecting the birth of his first child with the due date mid-to-late December. Also Read - NZ All-rounder Corey Anderson Retires From International Cricket, Signs up With Major League Cricket in USA

He had gone to his home town Tauranga for a midwife appointment thus missing Thursday's training session but was expected to be back in Wellington for the second Test of the two-match series which New Zealand lead 1-0.

However, Williamson has since decided to stay back.

“I guess just the closeness to the birth time and just needing to be there in terms of family support. Family comes first. Kane’s not the first player to miss a test match because of an impending birth and he won’t be the last,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead told Newstalk ZB.

“We don’t know 100 per cent for sure yet [when the baby will arrive], and I am no medical expert but there’s a good chance that something will happen in the next six to 10 days,” he added.

Williamson had scored a career-best 251 in New Zealand’s innings win over West Indies in Hamilton. Stead says Will Young will be promoted up the batting order now and bat at No. 3.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose a person of Kane’s calibre and class as a person but you always plan for contingencies things like this. Will Young will come into the team and bat at number three, and that is a natural position for him as well and a great opportunity for Will,” Stead explained

“We certainly aren’t taking the West Indies lightly. It was a really clinical performance last time but I’m hoping we can produce something similar,” he added.