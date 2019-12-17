The ‘conversations’ regarding AB de Villiers’ return to international cricket are already underway, says Faf du Plessis days after new head coach Mark Boucher hinted he won’t be averse to the idea of bringing back retired stars and Kolpak players to South African fold.

“Those conversations have been happening two or three months ago,” Du Plessis said of speculations regarding De Villiers making a retirement u-turn for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

However, Du Plessis, who is South Africa Test captain, says his current focus is on the upcoming home series against England. “Obviously Test cricket is the most important thing right now but T20 cricket is a different beast,” he said after leading his Mzansi Super League side Paarl Rocks to title win on Monday.

De Villiers, who continues to play league cricket, had announced international retirement in 2018 citing workload.

With South African team putting up underwhelming performances on the field and the messy state of affairs their national cricket board finds, revival efforts are underway. Former international stars of the likes of Graeme Smith and Boucher have been handed vital roles and the talks surrounding De Villiers potential return are part of their plan.

“It’s not a lot of time away from home,” said Du Plessis. “Obviously with a full campaign you have to spend a lot of time on the road. The T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn’t a long list of T20 internationals over the season. Those conversations have taken place and they will take place before the next T20 international series starts.”

Commenting on the controversy surrounding CSA and the subsequent measures taken, he said, “It was the dark ages last week and there is a little light this week. It’s very important. It will help the dressing room and even the support of the team. Everyone wants the team to do well, everyone wants to make sure we get the right people in the right positions. It’s exciting. I’m very excited with the start of this new journey.”