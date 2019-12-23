Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BIG BASH LEAGUE BBL 2019-20 Match 10 STR vs SCO at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 1:40 PM IST December 23: STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers. Also Check Perth Scorchers Dream 11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 1:10 pm IST – Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Jake Weatherland, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan

Your top picks from the game should include Alex Carey, Philp Salt, Rashid Khan, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed

STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Alex Carey (CAPTAIN), Ashton Turner, Jake Weatherland, Cameron Bancroft, Jonathan Wells, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (VICE CAPTAIN), Cameron Green, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson

STR vs SCO Probable XI

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Liam O’Connor, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris

STR vs SCO Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Liam O’Connor, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Harry Conway/Liam O’Connor

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie

