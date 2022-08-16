Mumbai, Aug 16: The love for cricketers in India is unmatched and it is always tough for popular cricketers like Rohit Sharma to hang out in restaurants in the country.Also Read - Ian Chappell: A Rasp-Like Voice That Cut No Corners

The Indian skipper has faced a tough time when thousands of fans chased him down when he had gone to a restaurant in Mumbai to meet his friend.

Rohit Sharma, who had taken a break before the Asia Cup, was all but surrounded by thousands of fans who wanted to get a glimpse of him. The security guards had to come to his rescue. Rohit had to move back to his hotel with a lot of fans waiting to see him at the door.

Right from leading the Mumbai Indians in IPL and going to captain the country in all three formats, Rohit has always had a special place in the heart of the fans.

The 35-year-old has been outstanding in terms of leadership skills. He is yet to lose a T20I series since becoming the full-time captain and recently led India to a 4-1 victory over West Indies in the five-match T20Is.

Meanwhile, the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 was recently announced, and Rohit will lead the side.

(With Inputs From IANS)