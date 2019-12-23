Fit-Again Jasprit Bumrah is back in India’s ODI and T20 squads for Sri Lanka and Australia home series in January next year, BCCI announced on Monday.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami have been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in both the squads.

Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel in New Delhi.

India play Australia and Sri Lanka at home back to back in early January.

India are to face Sri Lanka in three T20Is between January 5 and January 10, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14 to 19. In fact, Bumrah looked so impressive during his nets session in Vizag that the pacer was told by the physio he was good enough to even play Ranji Trophy cricket for Gujarat.

On Friday, reports of the Rahul Dravid-headed NCA denying Bumrah his test surfaced, stemming to the fact that the pacer decided to train with his set of specialists rather than the ones at the NCA. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly reiterated that every bowler goes through the NCA to prove his match fitness and that Bumrah will be no exception.