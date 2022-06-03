New Delhi: Wasim Akram, one of the best left-arm seamers to have ever graced the field turns 56 today and it is only fair to look back and relive some of the best deliveries ever bowled in a cricket match. Akram played 104 Test matches for Pakistan and picked up 414 wickets. Now add another 502 wickets in 356 ODI matches. You need to pause for a second to maybe, even understand the magnitude of that achievement in an era where there were not too many quality left-arm fast bowlers around.Also Read - If You Can Become 50 Percent Like Your Father, There is Nothing Better, Kapil Dev Gives Valuable Advise to Arjun Tendulkar

TOP 5 Wasim Akram Wicket Deliveries:

Wasim Akram vs Allan Lamb, 1992 World Cup: England were cruising at one stage with Neil Fairbrother and Allan Lamb having already added 69 runs to the total in what was turning out to be a match-defining partnership. Akram came round the wicket and got one to move just a bit away from the right-handed Lamb that saw his off-stump knocked over. Wasim Akram vs Chris Lewis, 1992 World Cup: In the same over, Akram got rid of Chris Lewis which broke the backbone of England batting in the final of the 1992 World Cup. However, this ball was a bit different. If he got the ball to move a tad away from Lamb, this one came back in sharply from round the wicket. Needless to say that was too good for Lewis who could play it on to his stumps. Wasim Akram vs Sachin Tendulkar, Sharjah: Akram could move the ball both ways and if that wasn’t enough, every now and then he would slip in the slower one as Sachin Tendulkar found out in one such match in Sharjah. Akram deceived Tendulkar with a slower one that saw the Indian legend playing a little early as the ball went on to hit the stumps. Wasim Akram vs Brian Lara, 1997: This time it was Brian Lara’s turn to face the music. In a Test match, the Pakistan legend was all over Lara, dismissing him twice that also included a dropped catch. Wasim Akram vs Steve Waugh, 1989/90: Could move the ball ways, bowl the slower one and if that wasn’t enough he could nail those yorkers at will. Former Australia captain Steve Waugh found himself at the receiving end at one such yorker and he could literally do nothing about it. Waugh was caught right infront of his stumps and the umpire did not hesitate a second to raise his finger.

This is our list out of the many unplayable balls Akram has bowled in his long-career playing for Pakistan.

Tell us yours in the comment section.