New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Shoaib Akhtar has come to Virat Kohli's support following another unsuccessful campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Individually, Kohli too hasn't been at the best of forms as well. Former cricketers have lashed out at the former India skipper for his off-form but Akhtar has asserted that Kohli is the 'greatest player of all-time' and he demands every inch of respect.

"Sachin is the the greatest and humblest guy ever. I really adore him when it comes to his behaviour. He respects people a lot while speaking. Everyone should learn from him," Shoaib told to SportsKeeda.

"He is such a great cricketer and still he doesn't make tweets that hurt people. We are getting old now. Shoaib Akhtar is no longer 25 years old, when I speak about cricketers, I will say what I want but I will behave myself."

"Why do you have to shame yourself in front of the media by talking rubbish. There are kids listening to you. Respect Virat Kohli. I as a Pakistani am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries, that is something I have told him before. Now he needs to be playing till he is 45 years old without any worries. All that is happening now is only getting him ready to reach that milestone. People are writing you off, tweeting things about you. You get criticism when you tweet on Diwali, they say things about your wife, about your kid. All this is just getting you ready to reach 110 international centuries," Akhtar said about Kohli.