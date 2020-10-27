Delhi Capitals may have lost two straight matches but they continue to be among the top-four teams in the IPL 2020 points table. India batting legend Gautam Gambhir reckons that DC will definitely make the playoffs considering the string of performances they have stitched together this season. Also Read - IPL 2020 is Fixed: KRK Makes Bizarre Claim Ahead of Playoffs Also Slams Dinesh Karthik For Wasting DRS

DC have won seven of their 11 matches so far with different players stepping up on various occasions to drive the team over the line. The form of their opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been the talk of the town as he became the first cricketer in IPL history to hit back-to-back centuries.

And Gambhir has heaped high praises on Dhawan.

“First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format,” Gambhir said of Dhawan’s record.

He continued, “The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come, when the Delhi Capitals need to peak. If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it’s an advantage for DC.”

DC will take on fellow playoffs hopefuls Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai.

No doubt the team (DC) is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings – 69 and 57 – I think it’s good news for Delhi Capitals and it’s a big advantage for the team,” Gambhir said.

DC finished third in the points table last season but exited after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier.