He last played for India in 2015 but Manoj Tiwary still harbours hopes of a recall as he targets another decade of professional cricket career. Tiwary has played in 12 ODIs and three T20Is since making his debut in 2008 and despite an excellent average of 50.35 in first-class cricket hasn’t played a Test, yet.

He might have turned 34 last month but even at this age hasn’t lost his competitiveness as he aims to for a fruitful Ranji Trophy season, hoping to do better than his last outing. “Priorities, as far as professional life is concerned – I want my performances to be better than they were previous season. And also keep performing to the best of my ability and make sure that my consistency rate is there all the time. And I believe deep down that one season of Ranji Trophy can again bring that luck back to me, as far as being picked for India is concerned,” Tiwary told ESPNcricinfo.

With domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer and former India international Zaheer Khan as inspirations, the former Bengal captain isn’t ready to call it a day, saying he won’t ‘go easily’.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m 34 and I plan to play another ten years. I know it’s not going to be easy. If Wasim [Jaffer] bhai can play for so many years, if Zaheer Khan can roll his arm at 42 and still get wickets at T10, why can’t I? Michael Jordan, LeBron James, so many other athletes. Nobody will question LeBron James – he’s 34 I guess. He’s going to continue for another 3-4 years. So that’s how I want to break it down. Three years [at a time], or two. I’m not going to go (out) so easily,” he said.

The IPL 2020 auction is to be held on December 19 and Tiwary, who wasn’t picked for by any franchise last season, hopes to land a deal this time around. “Last year I could not make a team, so obviously IPL is a very big platform. I’m hoping that somebody gives me an opportunity in their side,” he said.