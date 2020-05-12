BCCI is expecting a massive loss of about Rs 4,000 crore in revenue should IPL this year cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days, Final Announcement by Tomorrow: Report

The 13th season of the annual T20 league was to get underway by March 29 but was first suspended for two weeks before being postponed indefinitely after a nationwide lockdown in India.

While BCCI hasn't fully given up on holding the league in the country or elsewhere in some form, it will certainly leave big impact on their revenue should there be a cancellation.

“We’ll be able to assess it once we know when we’re going to start [the cricket],” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Cricbuzz. “As of now, every bilateral that we miss, we’ll be losing money. And if we’re not able to organise IPL then that’ll lead to a big hit. Not having an IPL would end up with a revenue loss of about Rs 4000 crore.”

While not playing cricket will impact boards across the world, Dhumal says the priority for them is to ensure safety of cricketers and not rush back into resuming action.

“Priority for BCCI is health and safety of the cricketers, nothing else,” he said. “Once there is an opportunity available, there is a window, we’d like to organise it [IPL].”

Dhumal says all the cricket boards will have to come together and chalk out a strategy on how to revive cricket and limit financial damage.

“Everybody needs to sit across a table and work out their strategies on how to bring cricket back and how to make up for their losses because all of the boards are going to be suffering these losses and it would affect everyone, and it would impact everyone, all the stakeholders. Once the cricket resumes, we’ll talk it out with all the boards and help each other and revive world cricket,” he said.