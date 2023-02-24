Home

Sarah Taylor to TROLLS – ‘Yes, I am a Lesbian, Every Family is Different’

Claiming that she is a 'lesbian' and has been for a very long time, Sarah asked trolls to educate themselves before passing a verdict.

Sarah Taylor

London: Once former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announced that her partner Diana was pregnant, Twitter reacted. There was a barrage of trolls that followed her announcement. She took questions on social media and was happy to answer fans about how she is coping with her partner’s pregnancy. Claiming that she is a ‘lesbian’ and has been for a very long time, Sarah asked trolls to educate themselves before passing a verdict.

“Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it’s not a choice. I am in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different…how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported…” read her tweet.

Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it’s not a choice. I am in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different…how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported… — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 23, 2023

Here is the tweet that stirred the controversy.

Being a mother has always been my partner’s dream. The journey hasn’t been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I’m so happy to be a part of it x 19 weeks to go and life will be very different ! 🤍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9bvwK1Yf1e — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) February 21, 2023

The 33-year-old played 126 ODIs and scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries, while her 90 T20Is innings accounted for 2,177 runs. She also represented England in game’s longest format 10 times and scored 330 runs.

The 33-year-old was part of England’s victorious World Cup team in 2017.

