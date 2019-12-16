Denying allegations of assaulting neighbour and his son, former India international Praveen Kumar has claimed that it’s a lie and an attempt to tarnish his image.

The victim, Deepak Kumar had alleged that Praveen, in an inebriated condition, had beaten him and his seven-year-old son. He had also claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and instead told him to approach higher authorities as the matter involves a high-profile international cricketer.

However, Praveen, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, has dismissed the allegations. “It is all a lie. In fact, he tried to snatch my chain. It is a case of local politics and nothing else. I don’t even live in that area. I have two-three houses there and I had gone to see the status of paint work there,” Kumar, who played six Tests and 68 ODIs for India taking 104 wickets, told PTI.

He added, “Some people here can’t see others’ success…it is another attempt to tarnish my image. For someone like him it is an easy way to get some cheap publicity, defame a cricketer with fake stories and be in the news. I too have filed a complaint against him,” he said.

He instead blamed Deepak and his son of beating him. “I was an international cricketer. I have two kids – a daughter and a son. I have never killed an ant then why would I beat a boy. The boy and his father Deepak Sharma who is my neighbour thrashed me up when I alighted from my car last evening nearby my home,” Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Unfortunately more people want to see you fall than to succeed. That is why you see these fake stories coming out. I am happy with my life. I did commentary recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and will be doing again in Ranji Trophy,” he said.